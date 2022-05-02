Halo files for Halo Tek prospectus and announces CFO change

  • Halo Tek, a wholly owned subsidiary of Halo Collective (OTCQB:HCANF +9.0%) has filed a long form prospectus.
  • Company also announces that Philip van den Berg is resigning as a director and CFO of Halo, effective April 30, 2022, to join Halo Tek as its CEO.
  •  Marshall Minor, the current senior VP, Finance of Halo, has been appointed to act as interim CFO, effective April 30, 2022.
  • Company intends to reorganize its technology assets so that Halo Tek is the owner of all of the outstanding shares.
