Halo files for Halo Tek prospectus and announces CFO change
May 02, 2022 10:59 AM ETHalo Collective Inc. (HCANF)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Halo Tek, a wholly owned subsidiary of Halo Collective (OTCQB:HCANF +9.0%) has filed a long form prospectus.
- Company also announces that Philip van den Berg is resigning as a director and CFO of Halo, effective April 30, 2022, to join Halo Tek as its CEO.
- Marshall Minor, the current senior VP, Finance of Halo, has been appointed to act as interim CFO, effective April 30, 2022.
- Company intends to reorganize its technology assets so that Halo Tek is the owner of all of the outstanding shares.