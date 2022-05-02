Super Micro Computer Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:45 PM ETSuper Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.22 (+144.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+40.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMCI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.