Enova Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:45 PM ETEnova International, Inc. (ENVA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Enova (NYSE:ENVA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $381.79M (+47.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ENVA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.