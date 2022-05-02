Inspire Medical Systems Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:45 PM ETInspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.83 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.17M (+59.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, INSP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.