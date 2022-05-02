Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) to a Strong Buy from Outperform on Monday after management increased organic growth guidance for its brokerage and risk management segment.

"Moreover, we believe the acquisition of Willis Towers Watson (WTW) reinsurance business makes AJG the true beneficiary of the AON (AON)-WTW deal break," Peters wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst lifted his price target on A.J. Gallagher (AJG) to $195 from $185, assuming AJG can trade at 14.4x Raymond James' 2023E EV/adjusted EBITDAC vs. peer group average of 15.1x 2022E EV/adjusted EBITDAC. "We believe the uncertainties associated with M&A's justify the discount," he said.

Peters increased EPS estimates for 2022 to $7.85 from $7.75 and for 2023 to $8.70 from $8.60.

Even with the upgrade, AJG shares are slipping 0.8% in Monday late morning trading.

The Strong Buy rating contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and is more in line with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

Also on Monday, Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) acquired Lighthouse Insurance Group for an undisclosed sum.