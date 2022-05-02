China EV maker CH-AUTO to go public through deal with SPAC Mountain Crest

Chinese EV maker CH-AUTO will go public in the U.S. through a deal with SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition IV (NASDAQ:MCAF) that will value the company at about $1.25 billion.

CH-AUTO will be valued at a total of $1.7 billion, including about $460 million of debt, according to a statement. CH-Auto and Mountain Crest holders will receive about 125m shares valued at $10 each.

CH-AUTO's Qiantu Motor unit released an electric "urban super sports car" in 2018. CH-AUTO expects to release its Qiantu K20 model targeting the young Gen-Z customers with an "affordable" price in the second half of this year. CH-AUTO is set to join a growing list of Chinese EV makers trading on U.S. markets including Nio Inc. (NIO), XPeng Inc. (XPEV), Li Auto Inc. (LI) and Niu Technologies (NIU).

The deal is expected to close in Q4 and CH-AUTO plans to trade on the Nasdaq. Qun Lu, CH-AUTO’s founder and CEO, will continue to lead the company after the closing of the transaction.

China Bridge Capital is acting as M&A advisor to CH-AUTO. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C., JunHe LLP, Harneys Group are serving as legal counsel to CH-AUTO. Loeb & Loeb LLP is serving as legal counsel to Mountain Crest.

