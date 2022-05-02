Skyworks Solutions Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:17 AM ET
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.63 (+11.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Ratings: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) stock dipped after Mizuho cut the price target to $175 from $210, citing multiple headwinds in semiconductor sector from China lockdowns and weaker 5G demand.
- On Apr. 26, Rosenblatt noted that semiconductor stocks exposed to the 5G cellular market have seen sharp downturns in recent trading, but the sell-off is "overdone."
- Guidance Recap: Skyworks' CFO Kris Sennesael noted: "In the second fiscal quarter of 2022, we anticipate revenue to be between $1.300 billion and $1.360 billion (vs. consensus of $1.33 billion) with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.62 (vs. consensus of $2.60) at the midpoint of our revenue range, representing revenue growth of 13.5% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share growth of 11%, compared to the second fiscal quarter of 2021."
- In Q1 results, the company reported beat on both lines with Non-GAAP EPS of $3.14 above estimates by $0.03.
- Over the last 2 years, SWKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 10 downward.
