Air Products San Fu to invest $400M in two new air separation units

May 02, 2022 11:17 AM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Air Products San Fu, the Taiwan subsidiary of industrial gases company Air Products (NYSE:APD), is investing in two new air separation units as part of long-term deal with a major semiconductor manufacturer in Asia.
  • The company has agreed to supply ultra-high purity industrial gases to support the customer's new wafer fab expansion and existing fab capacity expansion in Tainan Science Park, Southern Taiwan.
  • It will invest ~$400M to build, own and operate a number of large air separation units to supply ultra-high purity nitrogen, oxygen, argon and hydrogen to the client.
