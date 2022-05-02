Air Products San Fu to invest $400M in two new air separation units
- Air Products San Fu, the Taiwan subsidiary of industrial gases company Air Products (NYSE:APD), is investing in two new air separation units as part of long-term deal with a major semiconductor manufacturer in Asia.
- The company has agreed to supply ultra-high purity industrial gases to support the customer's new wafer fab expansion and existing fab capacity expansion in Tainan Science Park, Southern Taiwan.
- It will invest ~$400M to build, own and operate a number of large air separation units to supply ultra-high purity nitrogen, oxygen, argon and hydrogen to the client.