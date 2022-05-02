Martin Marietta Materials Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:19 AM ETMartin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.61 (-41.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.13B (+15.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MLM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.