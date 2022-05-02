Assurant Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:45 PM ETAssurant, Inc. (AIZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.80 (+13.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.62B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AIZ has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.