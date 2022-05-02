Public Service Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:20 AM ETPublic Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Public Service (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.11 (-13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.7B (-6.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PEG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.