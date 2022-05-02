workiva Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:45 PM ETWorkiva Inc. (WK)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- workiva (NYSE:WK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-225.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.42M (+22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.