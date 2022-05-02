CenterPoint Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:21 AM ETCenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CenterPoint (NYSE:CNP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-18.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.55B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.