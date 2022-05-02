Equitrans Midstream Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:21 AM ETEquitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $380.59M (+0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ETRN has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.