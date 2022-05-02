Catalent FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:23 AM ETCatalent, Inc. (CTLT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (+14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTLT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.