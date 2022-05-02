Atkore International FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:23 AM ETAtkore Inc. (ATKR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Atkore International (NYSE:ATKR) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.72 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $800.9M (+25.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATKR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.