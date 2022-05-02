Evoqua Water FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:26 AM ETEvoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Evoqua Water (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+375.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $412.58M (+19.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AQUA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward.