CNH Industrial Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:26 AM ETCNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.69B (-33.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CNHI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.