Henry Schein Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:27 AM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.19 (-4.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.12B (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HSIC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.