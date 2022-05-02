Thomson Reuters Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:27 AM ETThomson Reuters Corporation (TRI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TRI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.