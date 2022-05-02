Ametek Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:28 AM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ametek (NYSE:AME) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.46B (+19.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AME has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.