Delek US Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:29 AM ETDelek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Delek US (NYSE:DK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+91.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.82B (+62.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.