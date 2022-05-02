CMS Energy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:29 AM ETCMS Energy Corporation (CMS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-7.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.08B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CMS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.