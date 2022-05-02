LGI Homes Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:30 AM ETLGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.72 (-31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $530.07M (-24.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGIH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.