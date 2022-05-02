Sage Therapeutics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:30 AM ETSage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.00 (-22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.23M (+104.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SAGE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.