Sabre Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:31 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.34 (+52.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $536.43M (+64.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SABR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.