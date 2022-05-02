Esperion Therapeutics Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:32 AM ETEsperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.04 (+70.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.41M (+92.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ESPR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.