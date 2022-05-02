Gartner Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:32 AM ETGartner, Inc. (IT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (-14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.