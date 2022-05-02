AGCO Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:33 AM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.91 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.65B (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.