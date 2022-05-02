Penumbra Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 5:45 PM ETPenumbra, Inc. (PEN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.04 (-85.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $195.39M (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.