Louisiana-Pacific Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:33 AM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.57 (+51.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.26B (+26.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.