Crypto.com tokens slide after card, staking rewards get reduced

May 02, 2022 11:35 AM ETCrypto.com Coin (CRO-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments

Hand holding bitcoin card template with embossed gold logo

AlexandrBognat/iStock via Getty Images

Crypto.com Coin (CRO-USD) tokens are drifting lower by 14% to $0.29 in Monday morning trading after the company said it will reduce its Visa-enabled card and staking rewards effective June 1.

Staking is the process of earning an annual reward in return for holding a position in a certain crypto, a dynamic similar to depositing cash in a traditional savings account, though staking yields are typically much higher.

Specifically, Crypto.com (CRO-USD) will reduce rewards on the usage of its Visa cards based on the card tiers offered. Cardholders that have Midnight Blue, the lowest tier, would get 0%, while Obsidian, the highest tier, would get 2%, according to a blog post.

This compares with current rates of 1% on lower tiers and more than 8% on the highest tier, according to the company's website.

After the effective date, CRO staking rewards will no longer be offered to the following tiers: Jade Green, Royal Indigo, Frosted Rose Gold, Icy White and Obsidian cardholders, the company said.

Note that cardholders who still have an active six-month stake will keep getting their rewards until the end of their 180-day staking period.

Crypto.com (CRO-USD -14.1%) tokens are sliding to its lowest since Nov. 2021, while bitcoin (BTC-USD +0.6%) manages to stay afloat in the past 24 hours, recently standing at $38.7K.

In the beginning of April, Crypto.com partnered with UFC to create Fight Night bitcoin bonuses for athletes.

