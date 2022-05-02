iStar Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:35 AM ETiStar Inc. (STAR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.08 vs. $0.30 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $43.25M.
- Over the last 2 years, STAR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.