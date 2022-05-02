Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (+68.35% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $24.73B (+69.62%).

Over the last 2 years, PFE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.

Investor sentiment going into the Q1 result has 62% expecting an earnings beat. Short interest has decreased by 2.2% since Pfizer's Q4 results (Feb. 8) while the stock has drifted lower by 3.1% from its open following the earnings release to be 0.2% below its 200 day moving average of $49.17.

On April 27, there was some notable buying of 10,302 contracts of the $43.50 put expiring on May 6. Option traders are pricing in a 6.3% move on earnings and the stock has averaged a 2.3% move in recent quarters.

Pfizer's stock declined -2.84% on Feb. 8, after the company missed Q4 revenue expectations but beat non-GAAP EPS estimates. The COVID-19 vaccine maker also set FY22 revenue guidance ($98.0B to $102.0B) lower than the consensus ($105.90B).

In April, while citing IQVIA prescription trends, Mizuho had noted that it expects Pfizer to report Q1 revenue in line with the consensus. However, the analyst projected lower than expected sales for Paxlovid, breast cancer therapy Ibrance and JAK inhibitor Xeljanz. The analyst, however, noted that the sales of COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty could exceed Street forecasts driven by the demand outside the U.S.

In Q4 earnings release, Pfizer had raised FY22 revenue outlook for COVID vaccine Comirnaty to ~$32B.

Meanwhile in April, it was reported that the company expects COVID therapy Paxlovid to generate $22B in revenue this year.

The antiviral pill, which received emergency use authorization in the U.S. in December 2021 to treat certain patients with COVID, is also expected to benefit from the Biden administration's decision to allow all pharmacies to order Paxlovid, a move aimed at increasing access to the drug as supply increases. The drug had also earned a preferred status to treat certain patients with COVID in an advisory by the CDC in April.

The The World Health Organization (WHO) also recommended the use of Paxlovid for certain patients with COVID but had raised concerns on the drug's access and lack of price transparency, among other things.

Paxlovid, however, recently failed to meet the main goal of preventing infection in a phase 2/3 trial.

In April, Pfizer (PFE) and its German partner BioNTech (BNTX) filed for emergency use approval of a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five through 11 years in the U.S. A third dose of the vaccine in this age group showed increased Omicron neutralizing titers, compared to two shots of the vaccine.

Other Notable News:

Pfizer (PFE) and Biohaven's Vydura was approved in the EU to prevent and treat migraine in certain patients.

Pfizer (PFE) began a recall of certain lots of blood pressure drugs Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide) and authorized generic versions over potential cancer-causing impurity.