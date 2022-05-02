Broadridge Financial Solutions FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:51 AM ETBroadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.78 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.