BlackRock Capital Investment Q1 earnings reflects drive to diversify
May 02, 2022 11:53 AM ETBlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)BLKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Q1 results reflected an exit from what had been its largest portfolio company, a move that reduced net investment income and leverage and helped the business development diversify its portfolio.
- Q1 adjusted net investment income of $6.0M, or $0.08 per share was little changed from $6.2M, or $0.08 per share, in Q4 2021 and increased from $4.2M, or $0.06 per share, in the year-ago quarter. The Q1 2022 per-share figure was a penny shy of the average estimate of two analysts.
- BlackRock Capital (BKCC) shares are slipping 0.9% in Monday late morning trading. The adjusted NII per share represented distribution coverage of 82%, down from 84% in the prior quarter.
- Net leverage fell to 0.46x as of March 31, 2022, down from 0.56x at Dec. 31, 2021, primarily due to net investment dispositions during Q1.
- The BDC backed by BlackRock (BLK) made progress in diversifying its portfolio during the quarter, it said. The number of its portfolio companies increased to 93 from 86 at the end of 2021 and 55 at the end of 2020. In addition, its full exit of its St. George investment reduced exposure to what had been its largest portfolio company by fair value.
- Prepayments in Q1 amounted to ~$79M, of which $45M was from the St. George exit. That single exit produced a 12.4% internal rate of return for the company. It also reduced leverage and investment income, Chairman and Interim CEO James E. Kennan said.
- Looking ahead, "we continue to have ample leverage capacity as we pursue disciplined portfolio growth that we expect will be accretive to NII and provide increased dividend coverage for our stockholders," Keenan added.
- Net asset value per share of $4.70 at March 31, 2022 slipped from $4.73 at Dec. 31, 2021 and increased from $4.35 at March 31, 2021.
