Westlake Chemical Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:54 AM ETWestlake Corporation (WLK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.90 (+162.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.46B (+46.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, WLK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.