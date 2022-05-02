BP (NYSE:BP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $53.2B (vs. $29.6M in Q121).

BP posted an inline Q4 result on both the operating income and net income lines. Upstream oil income beat expectations ($4.0b vs $3.2b expected), while the refining and corporate segments were a slight drag versus Street.

The commodity markets have been broadly supportive of higher share prices; however, war in Ukraine has brought challenges for the sector. Shares have risen +11.28% YTD, weighed by the firm's exposure to the Russian market. Here's a comparison of its price return against peers:

Shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, BP along with Shell (SHEL) told customers to expect reduced supplies of diesel fuel. The company, along with peer Exxon (XOM) and others, has announced plans to exit Russia; but details of those plans remain unclear. BP's (BP) plans for selling Rosneft will be a key feature of results, while investors will look to see how peers pivot capital spending plans outside of Russia.

Oil prices are by far the most important driver of earnings for integrated oil companies and rising refined product margins will lift profits for all refiners. A spike in US natural gas prices could be a tailwind for BP (BP) but extreme price volatility near quarter end could be a focus of the firm's results.

Morgan Stanley raised its rating on BP (BP) from hold to buy in March, with analyst Martijn Rats saying that Russia risk is priced in, but the buyback is not. Martijn also notes the company has largely walked back 2020 investor day commitments; with management recently saying production will not be left to decline indefinitely, and that the energy transition will focus on 5 core areas.

RBC too upgraded BP (BP) to buy around the exact time Russia invaded Ukraine, saying that Russia risk was broadly priced into shares.

Recent SA contributors have been largely bullish on the stock, with Gen Alpha calling its retail expansion an "untapped market opportunity" and The Value Pendulum citing its convenience and fuels business will be "the most important growth driver" for BP.

Over the last 2 years, BP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.