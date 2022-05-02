Delek Logistics Partners Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:55 AM ETDelek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $174.35M (+14.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DKL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.