Nayax and Network International to expand presence in the UAE
May 02, 2022 11:55 AM ETNetwork International Holdings plc (NWITY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Nayax will expand into the Middle East and Africa region through a partnership with Network International (OTCPK:NWITY +1.8%), enabler of digital commerce across middle east.
- This collaboration will enable company's unattended self-service solution to be introduced to Network's UAE merchants and enable payment transactions at unattended self-service business segments, including vending machines, kiddie rides, car chargers, car washes, laundromats, micro markets and any type of smart machine or kiosk.
- "Working with Network will enable us to reach retailers in the UAE and other countries in the MEA region, enabling growth for our customers, with increased revenue and market opportunities. We are looking forward to offering our complete platform to various retailers in this region."