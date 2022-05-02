Waters Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 11:56 AM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $634.08M (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.