The first COVID-19 vaccine plant established in Africa following a licensing deal between Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Aspen Pharmacare (OTCPK:APNHF) (OTCPK:APNHY) is at risk of closure after failing to secure a single order, Reuters reported on Monday.

The World Health Organization called the deal a "transformative moment" in the pursuit of equitable access to vaccines as South Africa-based Aspen (OTCPK:APNHF) joined hands with the U.S. pharma giant to introduce Aspenovax, a COVID-19 vaccine sold under its brand name.

However, after an initial shortage of vaccine deliveries, the continent is well stocked with vaccines currently, while the poor infrastructure hampers vaccine distribution.

“There've been no orders received for Aspenovax," Reuters reported citing a phone conversation with Aspen senior director Stavros Nicolaou.

"If we don't get any kind of vaccine orders, then clearly there'll be very little rationale for retaining the lines that we're currently using for production," he added.

Several such vaccine plants are being built as the African Union targets to manufacture 60% of vaccines administered in the continent locally by 2040, up from the current 1%.

"If Aspen doesn't get production, what chance is there for any of the other initiatives?" Nicolaou remarked.

In March, Moderna (MRNA) announced an agreement with Kenya to establish its first mRNA manufacturing facility in Africa.