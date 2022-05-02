DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG +6.2%) jumped on Monday as investors start to prep for the company's earnings report due out on Friday.

A big part of the investing matrix on DraftKings (DKNG) is also the acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG). The color from DraftKings (DKNG) execs on the earnings call could reset expectations on both stocks.

Golden Nugget Chairman Tilman Fertitta said the transaction is still on track despite some delays, although the final deal price is likely to be lower than $1.5B.

Under the terms of the merger, Golden Nugget (GNOG) shareholders would receive 0.365 shares of DKNG stock for each share of GNOG. Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) have peeled off 45% in 2022 amid the valuation reset by investors and cautious stance with growth story stocks.

Fertitta's bullish view on DKNG: "I look at [DraftKings] as a long term hold... I will be one of the largest shareholders of DraftKings. It is a tech company. You have to remember that. It is technology. You’re going to look up in a few years and it will be like Amazon or Tesla or one of these other tech stocks, and it will be $50 or $100."

Legal Sports Report reminded that if the deal does not complete by May 31, either party can back out. There is also a potential termination fee of $55 million if the deal is ended because of a material breach of obligations.

DraftKings (DKNG) made Morgan Stanley's new list of its highest conviction stock picks.

For the week, DraftKings is on Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch list with options trading implying a share price move on earnings day of 13%.