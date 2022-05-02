Qantas orders Airbus jets for world's longest non-stop flights

May 02, 2022

Airbus A350 perfoming demonstration flight in Zhukovsky during MAKS-2015 airshow.

Artyom_Anikeev/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Qantas Airways said Monday it will order dozens of planes from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) (OTCPK:EADSF), including new aircraft to fly nonstop between Australia and the U.S. and the U.K.

Qantas said it is ordering 12 Airbus A350-1000s that can fly non-stop from Australia to any city in the world, and confirmed orders of 40 A321XLRs and A220 aircraft for its domestic fleet, as well as 94 purchase-order options that will spread over at least a decade.

The airline did not disclose the cost of the Airbus order, but said a significant discount from the standard price should be assumed.

Combined with an existing order for its Jetstar budget airline, Qantas said its total group order with Airbus now includes 299 planes, half direct orders and purchase-right options.

Last week, Airbus reached an engine supply deal with Safran ahead of a decision on A320 production targets.

