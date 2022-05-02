Design Therapeutics initiated at outperform at RBC on approach to genetic diseases

May 02, 2022 12:04 PM ETDesign Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • RBC Capital Markets has initiated Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) with a outperform rating highlighting the potential of the company's gene target chimera (GeneTAC) platform to treat degenerative diseases.
  • The firm has a $30 price target (~151% upside based on Friday's close).
  • Analyst Leonid Timashev said that Design's (DSGN) lead candidate, DT-216, has the potential to be the first disease-modifying therapy for Friedreich's ataxia, an inherited genetic disorder that impacts the body's nervous system. The company just began a phase 1 study on DT-216 in March.
  • He added that data evaluating single ascending doses from this trial expected in the second half of the year "can provide proof of principle for both the GeneTAC platform and the [Friedreich's ataxia] program."
  • Timashev noted that he sees a competitive profile for Design's myotonic dystrophy candidate that is currently in the preclinical stage.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Design (DSGN) as a hold.
