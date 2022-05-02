Hannon Armstrong Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

  • Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.51M (-42.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, HASI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's stock rose +10.88% on Feb. 18, the day after it reported its Q4 results on Feb. 17 post-market, beating analysts' estimates.
  • Hannon had increased and extended guidance that annual distributable EPS is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 10% to 13% from 2021 to 2024, relative to the 2020 baseline of $1.55 per share, which is equivalent to a 2024 midpoint of $2.40 per share.
