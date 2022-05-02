Sealed Air Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 12:11 PM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SEE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.