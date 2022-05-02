Blueprint Medicines Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 12:12 PM ETBlueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.85 (-7.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $39.98M (+85.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BPMC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward.