Hot Stocks: SAVE dips as it sticks with ULCC bid; VRTX clinical hold; INVZ, HTH rally

While earnings news has dominated the headlines in recent weeks, a few other stories have generated action in Monday's midday trading as well. This includes Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), which fell in the intraday period as it continues to favor a merger deal with Frontier Airlines (ULCC), despite a raised offer from JetBlue (JBLU).

Elsewhere in the market, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) was another midday decliner, dragged down by a regulatory setback for a diabetes drug.

On the other side of the ledger, a contract win fueled gains in Innoviz Technologies (INVZ). At the same time, Hilltop (HTH) rallied on a $400M stock repurchase offer.

Decliners

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) lost ground in intraday trading after the company continued to back a merger deal with Frontier Airlines (ULCC), even after JetBlue (JBLU) sweetened its competing bid. SAVE dropped nearly 10% in midday trading.

JBLU announced that it had raised its offer to $33 per share in cash. However, SAVE's board of directors said it still preferred a cash-and-stock deal it has in place with ULCC, which would trade each SAVE share for $2.13 in cash and 1.9126 shares of ULCC stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) also showed midday weakness, falling more than 6% on a regulatory setback. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on a Phase 1/2 study of VRTX's cell therapy VX-880.

The trial is meant to test the product as a treatment for type 1 diabetes. The move came as the FDA claims there is not enough data to support dose escalation with the product.

Gainers

News of a share repurchase transaction prompted substantial buying in Hilltop (HTH). The stock jumped almost 19% in intraday action.

The rally followed news that the company has launched a modified Dutch auction tender offer to buy up to $400M of its shares. The bid, which is being financed by cash on hand, will pay between $28 and $32 per share for the purchases.

Meanwhile, news of a contract win gave a boost to Innoviz Technologies (INVZ). The maker of sensors used in autonomous vehicles didn't specify the customer but described it as "one of the world's largest vehicle makers," with the deal making INVZ a direct supplier of LiDAR products across multiple brands.

INVZ surged on the news in early trading. While the stock later moderated its initial advance, shares remained 6% higher by midday trading.

