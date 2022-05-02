Lear Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 02, 2022 12:19 PM ETLear Corporation (LEA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.57 (-57.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.02B (-7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.